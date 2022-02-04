IMF tranche

Pakistan has finally succeeded in securing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) – but not before acceding to the toughest terms ever imposed on the country. The PTI-led government is in a euphoric stupor over the revival of the loan programme, believing they have struck a new lease on the economy. This loan will help prop up dwindling dollar inflows as the country’s foreign exchange reserves have continuously been depleting in recent weeks. This is despite receiving generous inflows of $3 billion deposits from Saudi Arabia and from other multilateral creditors including the IMF, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank. The government also managed to jump through two tight legislative hoops of fire to execute prior actions demanded by the IMF.

Getting the Tax Laws Supplementary Act and State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Act 2022 passed through parliament was mandatory for paving the way for the revival of the IMF programme. It had previously been folded for the political cost the elected regime was incurring amid soaring inflationary pressures. With the removal of GST exemptions and other taxation measures, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is bound to rise in the wake of escalating prices and with a low base effect. One of the dangers is that, if the petroleum products prices escalate beyond $90 per barrel in the international market, the current account deficit may worsen further. However, official estimates suggest the minibudget to a great extent dispersed the dark clouds of uncertainty on the economic horizon, thus pressure on import bills will likely continue to reduce in the months ahead.

The IMF has projected that the country’s GDP is likely to grow at a rate of 4 percent against official projection of close to 5 percent, while inflation is estimated to hover around 9.4 percent against the State Bank of Pakistan’s forecast of 9-11 percent. With the rebasing of national accounts, GDP growth of 4 percent for the current fiscal year clearly indicates that the IMF seeks tightening of fiscal and monetary policies, which will retard growth, and worsen poverty and unemployment in the country. As the government will be closing in on completing its five-year term, it is yet to be seen if it prefers to finish the loan programme by winning all eight reviews under the EFF by September next or decides to exit after the seventh review ahead of the upcoming budget.

For Pakistan it is certainly good news as the completion of the review gets the country around $1 billion from the Fund. This will bring the total budgetary support under the programme to nearly $3 billion, slightly over 100 percent of Pakistan’s IMF quota. For the people of Pakistan, the first five tranches of the programme did not bring much relief in terms of inflation; it remains to be seen what the latest tranche means for the citizens of Pakistan. What is more discomforting is the warning of sorts by the IMF Board that inflation in the country is expected to pick up in 2022 “before gradually slowing down”. This is a fairly tricky prognosis as the IMF has also reminded Pakistan that continued commitment to a market-determined exchange rate and a prudent macroeconomic policy mix would help the country reduce its current account deficit. This would also ease, to some measure, the external pressures over the medium term. What it means for the people is anybody’s guess because the language is cautionary and at the same time promising.

The IMF has also hinted that Pakistan would have to maintain momentum to reform Personal Income Tax (PIT). The Fund had demanded on the eve of the last budget to jack up tax rates and bring down the number of slabs but the minister for finance had resisted it – now it seems Pakistan has agreed to make progress on this front in the next budget for 2022-23. With or without the IMF programme, the real challenge for Pakistan is to carry out much-needed structural reforms to remove bottlenecks for reviving growth on a long-term and sustained basis without creating imbalances in the internal and external accounts of the national economy. To achieve this goal, the boom-bust cycles must be broken down once and for all, something that needs more investment and savings for materialising an enduring growth; otherwise we could well be knocking on the IMF door before long.