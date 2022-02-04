Govt urged to exploit Afghan iron

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday proposed the government to conduct a detailed study about Afghanistan’s Hajigak Iron mines, saying that Pakistan could take benefit from untapped potential of the largest iron oxide deposit in Afghanistan.

The apex trade body said that no other country enjoys a land-based route as shortest as Pakistan – as Hajigak and Peshawar are only 400 kilometers apart, which substantially adds to its geo-economically rewarding value and would help to upkeep Pakistan’s economic security.

The study should be conducted to assess the cost-effective and long-term iron ore supplies potential for Pakistan’s steel industry, which is bound to expand at a rapid pace given its increasing home consumption of steel, stated Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president of FPCCI.

He said Pakistan could greatly benefit from the next-door supplies for decades to come and envisaged that it was a multi-billion dollar geo-economic prospect.