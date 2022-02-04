Cotton arrivals surge 33pc

KARACHI: Cotton arrivals in the country by February 1 increased up to 33.19 percent, traders said on Thursday.

According to the fortnightly cotton arrival report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Thursday, cotton arrivals recorded at 7.42 million bales, higher by 1.84 million bales against the last year’s arrivals of 5.57 million bales by the same time.

Out of arrivals, only 16,000 bales were exported against 70,200 bales of the previous year, recording a decline of 77.21 percent. Around 7.23 million bales were sold to the mills, higher by 2.18 million bales, compared with 5.04 million bales of the last year.

Fortnightly flow remained at 35,877 million bales, down by 54.31 percent to last year’s fortnightly arrivals of 78,528 million bales.

By February 1, cotton output in Sindh reached 3.51 million bales, higher by 64.51 percent to last year's data of 2.13 million bales by the same time. Punjab witnessed a crop arrival of 3.90 million bales, up by 13.73 percent against 3.43 million bales arrived by the same time last year.