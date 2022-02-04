PBC suggests ways to promote competitiveness, investment

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has asked the government to renegotiate the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) for minimising misuse and to introduce transit limits based on justified demand in the neighbouring country.

PBC made the suggestion in a set of proposals for promoting scale, competitiveness, formalisation and investment in the country, which were forwarded to the federal government recently.

The council suggested the government collect Pakistani duties and GST on entry, and refund the same to the Afghan government on exit. “When sanctions on dealing with Afghan banks are removed, require goods moving in transit through Pakistan to be covered by letters of credit issued by Afghan banks,” it recommended.

It also suggested that capital gain tax regime for private / non-listed company shares and real estate should be harmonised and accelerated to eliminate the rate of reduction in minimum tax in three years.

In the meantime, exempt listed companies, startups (for the first five years), venture capital and private equity funds. Pending complete withdrawal, substantially reduce the minimum tax on companies engaged in low margin businesses.

It suggested reintroducing the relief clause of 103C to encourage formation of business groups. To distinguish relief from multiple taxation from income tax exemption, it proposed that a new subsection be inserted in section 59B as under: “Distribution of dividends within companies eligible for group relief under this section shall not be deemed a taxable event.”

PBC called for engaging the private sector in a “win-win” consultative process to thwart illicit trade. Tighter controls at points of entry and in the extended value chain up to the point of sale and make sales of counterfeited, adulterated and grey products liable to penal action prescribed already for smuggled items sold in shops. Provincial and federal authorities should cooperate on conducting raids on shops and commercial centres known for trading smuggled goods.

Any consignment of branded items not imported by a registered licensee of a foreign brand owner in Pakistan should be referred to the licensee to verify the declared value, it proposed, and added that the primary labelling of FMCG products, (aside from the ingredients, manufacturing and expiry dates) should include the recommended retail price, halal certification, and the importers name.

Food items should carry this primary labelling in Urdu and use technology by having gamma scanners at ports to check contents of containers and video record Customs inspection.

PBC also proposed to focus on tracking scrap imports to ensure that containers that leave Pakistan return empty from Afghanistan. Also electronic data interchange (EDI) with key trading partners and Customs to share the declared value allowing others to bid at a prescribed premium, with additional proceeds going to the government and enforcement of anti-money laundering laws to thwart settlement of under-invoiced imports was needed.

The council recommended giving recycling a pioneer industry status, to allow duty free import of equipment and to provide a tax holiday for five years to this industry to promote formalisation.

PBC proposed that section 452 be removed from the Companies Act 2017 as it has become superfluous and recommended that the powers to initiate proceedings under section 122(5A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 be withdrawn or be issued only with the approval of the Member IR.

Similarly, power to issue show cause notice under section 11 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 be vested with the Member Income Tax – Clause 105, Part- IV, 2nd Sch. and Sales Tax – Section 25 – Audit Cycle of Three Years be reintroduced.

It said that the restriction of conducting an audit only once in three years was done away with in both income tax and sales tax laws through the Finance Act, 2019. The quality of the one-in-three years audit should be verified through an independent review of a representative sample by leading firms of chartered accountants, it suggested.

PBC also proposed that point of sale systems for all entities registered with PRAs should be linked with the Federal Board of Revenue POS system

It demanded rebates to promote exports of those goods and services for which there was growing global demand. Also rebates need to support diversification of export destinations. There was significant potential to accelerate export of services, not just of IT

PBC proposed a more differentiated concessional funding regime targeting exports of traditional items to new markets and nontraditional items to all markets. It also asked to bring export of services at par with goods for concessional funding.

It recommended equipping the National Tariff Board with the right skills and data to ensure evidence-based policies. Gear up its capacity to review impact of time and objectives based tariff protection. Ensure sunset clauses in future protection.

A concerted effort was needed for more trade agreements, especially with trade blocs and countries in Africa and Central Asia. PBC proposed a differentiated and more favourable foreign direct investment regime to attract investment into priority sectors, including export-oriented industries. It also asked to identify five major nontraditional export sectors with potential for proactively utilising the Export Development Fund.