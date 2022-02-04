Stocks drop as loan nod spurs profit-booking

Stocks on Thursday snapped a three-day surge as investors booked profits after International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) nod to a critically important loan let them off the hook of lingering uncertainty, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index shed 256.22 points or 0.56 percent to close at 45,862.93 points with the highest and the lowest of the day being 46,387.64 and 45,820.43 points.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said the market opened on a positive note remained in the gaining mode for a while, but some profit-taking followed the IMF approval which sent the index reeling down.

“However, it is a positive thing that volumes and value in rupee terms increased, which shows the market may become stable and move upwards,” Moti added.

KSE-30 index also lost 114.26 points or 0.63 percent to 17,954.96 points against 18,069.22 points on Wednesday.

Traded volume shrank 32 million shares to 328 million from 360.80 million, while traded value dropped to Rs10.50 billion from Rs10.93 billion. Market capital fell to Rs7.841 trillion from Rs7.863 trillion. Out of 369 actives in the session, 133 advanced, 207 retreated, while 29 maintained status quo.

Topline Securities said investors welcomed IMF loan programme resumption as the benchmark index opened with a gap up (+224 points) and hit an intraday high at 46,388 points level, up 0.58 percent or 268 points.

However, profit-taking emerged after aforesaid level, which pushed the index into red zone, the brokerage said.

Textile, tobacco, fertilisers and oil marketing stocks provided some support as ILP, PAKT, DAWH, EFERT, and SHEL cumulatively added 41 points while PSEL, LUCK, and HBL were hit by profit-taking as they lost 110 points, collectively.

Bata Pakistan secured a gain of Rs50 to close at Rs2,050 per share to become the best performer of the day, closely trailed by Sapphire Fiber secured Rs49.87 to end at Rs881.45 per share.

The worst battering was borne by Pak Services, which fell Rs131.84 to Rs1,626.06 per share, followed by Siemens Pakistan that gave up Rs33.88 to end at Rs605.07 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid thin trade as trade deficit for July-January FY2022 widened 92 percent to $28.8 billion year-on-year.

A blow to cement sector came from local dispatches that fell 16 percent year-on-year and exports that went down 21 percent year-on-year in January, Mehanti said.

Political noise, easing global crude oil prices, and uncertainty over IMF support for EFF beyond quota dampened the sentiment, he said.

WorldCall Telecom was the highest traded stock of the day with 32.82 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 20.30 million shares.

JS Research said following the IMF loan approval, the market got off to a running start, but failed to sustain the pace as investors started booking capital gains soon after.

“Going forward, slight correction is likely. We advise investors to book profits at current levels and wait for dips,” the brokerage said.

Ghani Global Holding, Hum Network, Treet Corp, Unity Foods Ltd, TPL Properties, TPL Corp Ltd, Pak Elektron, and TRG Pakistan Ltd also generated notable volumes.

Turnover in the future contracts fell to 97.45 million shares from 105.84 million shares on Wednesday.