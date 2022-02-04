Rupee hits 2-month high as IMF’s tranche approved

KARACHI: The rupee rebounded to a two-month high on Thursday as International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval for disbursement of $1 billion tranche and drop in January trade deficit sparked hopes of pressure subsiding on the balance of payments.

The IMF’s announcement boosted investors' confidence in the country’s economy, boosting sentiment on the rupee. This would bolster the foreign exchange reserves, said dealers.

The rupee appreciated 0.51 percent to 175.52 to the dollar, its highest level since December 1, 2021. The local unit closed at 176.42 on Wednesday.

“Approval from the IMF executive board along with lower import and trade deficit numbers for January helped the rupee to gain against greenback,” said Tahir Abbas, the research head at Arif Habib Limited.

“Going forward, the rupee is expected to sustain at current levels with a range-bound outlook,” he added.

On Wednesday, the IMF said it completed the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, which would allow the release of a $1 billion tranche. This would take total disbursement by the IMF under the programme to $3 billion to Pakistan.

The trade gap narrowed 30 percent month-on-month to $3.36 billion in January aided by lower import bills, standing at $5.91 billion. That compared with $7.58 billion in the previous month.

The country has been grappling with a weaker currency, high inflation, current account deficit, and decreasing foreign exchange reserves. The country’s forex reserves fell by $867 million or 3.7 percent as of January 21.

The rupee has fallen 10.24 percent so far this fiscal year.

This week, Pakistan also received $1 billion proceeds through the issuance of sukuk in the international market.

“We believe that after the IMF endorsement, more dollar funding for Pakistan is likely from bilateral and multilateral and other sources,” said an analyst at Topline Securities in a client note.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Shaukat Tarin, Pakistan’s Finance Minister stated that the government plans to raise $1 billion ESG compliant Eurobond next month.

“IMF believes that market driven exchange rate and prudent macroeconomic policy mix will address external account concerns over the medium-term,” he said.

The IMF projects Pakistan’s economy to grow by four percent in FY2022, while inflation was expected to pick up gradually as the IMF sees CPI inflation to clock in at 9.4 percent in FY2022.

It also expects current account deficit as a percent of GDP to clock in at four percent, while projecting fiscal deficit at 6.9 percent of GDP.

“We however believe that CPI inflation could be higher than projected due to rising oil prices and likely uptick in energy tariffs. We estimate inflation to clock in at 11 percent in FY2022. Estimates for current account and budget deficit are largely in line with our estimates," Topline Securities note said.