Prosperity index falls as inflation continues to rise





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prosperity Index (PPI) declined 1.7 points in November 2021 mainly owing to soaring inflation, currency devaluation, and dwindling foreign investment, a study showed on Thursday.

“In contrast, the overall decline in prosperity was moderated by an increase in private sector borrowing, trade volume, and output of the manufacturing sector,” said a report released by Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME).

“Inflation remains a serious challenge severely impacting the economic activities in the country and posts serious threat to the economic prosperity.”

The currency devaluation and soaring international commodity and petroleum prices would contribute to inflation and economic slowdown; however, addressing the supply side bottlenecks such as lower productivity, lack of innovation and research could help mitigate challenges at home, according to the study.

Moreover, it said a conducive businesses ambiance was direly needed in the country, which required more ease of doing business.

Pakistan Prosperity Index declined 1.7 points and reached at 136th rank in November 2021 after a brief stabilisation in September and October 2021.

“This figure signals fall in economic prosperity owing to a continuous fall in purchasing power, decline in exchange rate, and significant drop in foreign direct investment in the country in November 2021,” the report said.

The year-on-year inflation clocked at 11.5 percent in November 2021 while month-on-month inflation stood at 3 percent, representing a significant increase in prices and purchasing power fell to lowest in the period.

The purchasing power continued its downward trajectory from 86.2 to 76.6, a fall of 9.6 points in the period. This inflationary pressure is due to significant supply-demand gap and rising international petroleum and commodity prices.

The output of large-scale manufacturing (LSM) increased 1.9 percent month-on-month in November 2021 and an increase of 0.3 percent year-on-year.

The LSM declined 16 points in the 12 months’ period. It witnessed a growth on monthly basis owing to 1 percent improvement in auto, iron and steel industry, and mineral products industry, while seven other industries posted negative growth.

Trade volume increased by 23 percent month-on-month to Rs1.86 trillion in November 2021 from Rs1.51 trillion in October 2021, thus making TOI (Trade Openness Index) reach all time high of 199 points. Exports experienced an increase of Rs.79 billion, while imports increased Rs273 billion compared to October 2021.

Private sector borrowing from banks maintained an upward trajectory despite the hike of 150 basis points in policy rate to 8.75 percent in November 2021.

“The overall economic performance, as measured by PPI, is not encouraging due to mounting challenges as the widening current account deficit because of significant increase in the international commodity and energy prices and the resultant hike in the policy rate will contribute to slow down in the economic activities in the country,” the PRIME study said.

It further adds that inflation remains a big concern, which can be mitigated by addressing the supply side bottlenecks such as lower productivity and interruption in the supply of energy.

Long-term financing facility stood at an all-time high of Rs493 billion in November 2021 compared to Rs4701billion in October 2021.

“The domestic currency has remained volatile with frequent fluctuations thereby decreasing the soundness of money,” it said, adding, while average monthly exchange rate stood at Rs173 against dollar in November 2021 compared to Rs.171.7 in October 2021 and Rs160 in December 2020.

According to the report, the FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows into the country maintained a declining trend and fell to $220 million in November 2021 from $300 million in October 2021.

“Pandemic enforced disruptions and global rising energy and commodity prices remained the cause for growing uncertainty and a subsequent fall in investment,” the report concluded.