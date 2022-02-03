Taliban release two Afghan journalists

KABUL: Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week were released Wednesday, their media organisation said. Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were detained on Monday by the Taliban, according to the Afghan Media Association.

A Taliban spokesman said he did not have any information on the pair, but both the United Nations and Amnesty International blamed the Islamist group for their abduction. Ali Asghari, the news editor of Ariana News, said that both were released, "being guiltless".

Their arrest came two weeks after a pair of female activists went missing after participating in a Kabul protest calling for women’s rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern for them and four of their relatives, who all remain missing. The Taliban have denied any knowledge of their whereabouts and say they are investigating the matter.