Fakhar, Zaman help Qalandars to beat Zalmi

KARACHI: Fakhar Zaman (66) and paceman Zaman Khan (3-32) did a great job as Lahore Qalandars jumped to the second spot when they overpowered Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in their third-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Wednesday night.

Zaman got the prized scalps of Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal and Sherfane Rutherford as Zalmi were restricted to 170-9 while chasing a target of 200. Earlier, Fakhar Zaman hit another glorious fifty and Abdullah Shafique made 41 to enable Lahore Qalandars to post 199-4. This was the second win from Lahore in three matches and they now stand second on the points table with four points, behind Multan Sultans who are at the summit with eight points.

This was the second loss for Zalmi from three games and they have two points. Set to chase a tough target, Peshawar Zalmi had a poor start when Shaheen Afridi clean bowled Hazratullah Zazai (0) off his third delivery of the first over which landed in the block hole before uprooting the stumps of the left-hander.

Hussain Talat then joined Kamran Akmal and both tried to consolidate the innings. Talat, unlike his previous innings, was unable to time the ball well. Kamran, on the other hand, looked dangerous as he hit some delightful strokes. However, in the ninth over, Mirpur-born pacer Zaman Khan removed both Talat and Kamran off his two successive deliveries to leave Zalmi struggling at 62-3.

Talat, dropped twice, hit 24-ball 15. Kamran, who was bowled, smacked two sixes and four fours in his 24-ball 41. He also hit Afghan leggie Rashid Khan for two fours and a six in his first over which yielded 19 runs, four of them were byes. The second wicket stand between

Talat and Kamran was 62 which came off 47 balls.

Rashid then removed Shoaib Malik, held at long-on by Haris Rauf. Malik came down the wickets, gave more elevation to his shot with Haris taking a well-judged catch in the deep. Malik struck one six in his nine-ball 7. And Zalmi were 89-4 in 12 overs. Rutherford, dropped on 16, was immediately after that bowled by Zaman Khan for an 11-ball 21 with three fours and a six.

Shaheen Afridi then had Ben Cutting (10) before Haider Ali (49) got run out when Fakhar Zaman’s direct throw crashed the stumps. He hit three sixes and three fours from 34 balls.

In the next over, David Wiese got rid of Wahab Riaz (0), excellently held by Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen held the ball and released it before his foot landed outside the boundary and he then dived back onto the ground to complete the stunner. Off his next ball, Wiese had Arish Ali Khan (0) to leave Zalmi at 163-9.

Zaman Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3-32 in four overs. Shaheen Afridi (2-19 in 4) and David Wiese (2-11 in 2) bowled well. Rashid Khan got 1-38 in four overs.

Zaman Khan was adjudged as man of the match for his fine bowling.

After being invited to bat, Fakhar Zaman (66) and Abdullah Shafique (41) provided a super start to Lahore Qalandars as they added 94 runs off 60 balls for the opening stand to pave way for posting a huge total.

Leggie Usman Qadir, eventually, broke the stand when he got rid of Shafique, held at deep mid-wicket by Hazratullah Zazai, a bulky Afghan boy. Abdullah was seen in sublime touch and was timing the ball well. He hit two straight sixes and three fours in his 31-ball 41.

Soon afterwards Hussain Talat got the key wicket of Fakhar Zaman, with Ben Cutting holding a well-judged catch at deep mid-wicket. Fakhar, whose fifty came off 28 balls, smashed three sixes and six fours in his 38-ball fine innings. Fakhar also survived when he was dropped by Haider Ali off Usman Qadir on 59. The feat also enabled Fakhar to occupy the top spot on the batting leader-board with 248 runs. He had hit 76 in the first game against Multan and smashed 106 in the second show against Karachi Kings.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hafeez took the charge, sharing 45 off 30 for the third wicket association. Salman Irshad, the medium-pacer, got rid of Kamran Ghulam, caught in the deep by Shoaib Malik. Dir Upper-born Kamran smashed three fours and one six in his 23-ball 30.

In the same over, Salman Irshad had David Wiese (0), held by keeper Kamran Akmal. Umpire Aleem Dar rose his finger and the decision was challenged with the review clarified the ball had kissed the blade.

Rashid Khan then hit an explosive eight-ball 22 not out to help Lahore pile-up 199-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Rashid hit three sixes. He smacked Salman Irshad for two amazing sixes in the final over of the innings which yielded 17 runs. His maximum at point was a treat to watch.

Rashid dominated a 39-run stand for the unbroken fifth wicket with Mohammad Hafeez, who remained not out on 19-ball 37, smacking three fours and one six.

Lahore scored 61 in the powerplay. Their 100 came in 66 balls and 150 in 98 balls.

Salman Irshad was the pick of the bowlers with 2-47 in his quota of four overs. Usman Qadir (1-43 in 4) and Hussain Talat (1-19 in 3) were also among the wickets.

Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza supervised the match while Roshan Mahanama was the match referee.

Earlier, Lahore made two changes by bringing in Dean Foxcroft and Zeeshan Ashraf in place of Samit Patel and Ben Dunk.

Peshawar Zalmi made four changes by including Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Arish Ali Khan and Salman Iqbal by dropping Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Yasir Khan, Sohail Khan and Pat Brown.