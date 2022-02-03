KARACHI: In order to empower the city government of Karachi, Sindh cabinet will approve the amendments to the existing local government law in two weeks.

It was assured by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday to Jamaat-e-Islami’s leadership during his visit to Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi headquarters of JI. During his visit, the Sindh CM was accompanied by Sindh Information Minister, Saeed Ghani, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Karachi’s Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The meeting between the Sindh government’s top-level delegation and JI’s leadership led by Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman took into consideration the agreement signed between the two sides in the wake of JI’s month-long sit-in outside the building of Sindh Assembly. The CM assured the JI Karachi leaders “once amendments to the provincial local government law are approved by the cabinet the same will be presented before the Sindh Assembly for approval for devolving the due administrative and financial powers to the municipal agencies of Karachi as promised by the provincial government.”

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Sindh CM appreciated JI for taking the democratic mode to express their grievances. He said the meeting of the Sindh cabinet earlier in the day had decided to incorporate amendments into the provincial local government law in accordance with the accord recently signed with the JI, adding that a committee had been formed for the purpose under Sindh Local Government Minister that would complete its deliberations within two weeks.

He said the civic agencies related to Karachi had been brought under the direct control of the provincial government in order to bring improvement in their affairs, adding, “Karachi Water & Sewerage Board has failed to become self-sufficient to fulfill its own financial needs” that was why the provincial government’s patronage had been provided to it.

However, he said, “Amendments would be approved in accordance with the accord signed with the JI.” He maintained that earlier consultation had been held with all the concerned stakeholders in the city to bring improvements in the provincial local government law.

He stated that Sindh government would be in a position in March to hold local government polls. “Sindh government will make efforts to provide Karachi with additional 650 million gallons of water daily as envisaged under the K-IV bulk water supply project,” said Sindh CM.

On the occasion, JI Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, said that their stance was very much clear regarding devolution of administrative, financial, and political powers to Karachi city government.

He acknowledged that the Sindh government had been making progress to empower the local government set-up in the province. He mentioned that the accord signed with the Sindh government also called for devolving the power to collect the motor vehicle tax to the municipal agencies.

He said the accord also stood for transferring due fiscal share to Karachi as envisaged under the Provincial Finance Commission’s award. He said the next mayor of Karachi would be responsible for directly managing KW&SB and the city’s solid waste disposal agency.

He welcomed the development with regard to implementation of the government-JI accord. He also welcomed the recent judgment of the Supreme Court regarding the provincial local government as the decision of the apex judiciary had validated the latest struggle of JI for good of the people.