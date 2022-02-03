ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday “strongly condemned” last week’s attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE in a telephone call with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said his office.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Geo News reported.

“The prime minister strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE on January 30, 2022. He commended the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved valuable precious lives,” the PMO said in a tweet.

The PMO said that the prime minister “expressed abiding solidarity” with the UAE’s leadership, government and its people. “He expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in attacks that have seriously threatened regional peace and security. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy,” said the PMO. Apart from the recent attack, the two leaders also “discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest”. They “agreed to continue regular and close consultations at the highest level”.