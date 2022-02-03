Al Khidmat Foundation to set up home for Afghan orphans

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Humanitarian Assistance Society (HAS), a leading Afghan welfare organisation, for the establishment of Aghosh Home for the sponsorship of orphans in Afghanistan.

Initially, an Aghosh Home will be set up to support 150 orphans. The AKFP had already established centers for Syrian orphan children in the border town of Gaziantep, Turkey. There are 1414 children living in these Aghosh Homes where they are provided accommodation, food, health, and education as well as a conducive environment for mental and physical development.