Nine more KP schools, colleges closed due to coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR: Nine more educational institutions were closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a week due to an increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The authorities ordered the closure of seven schools in Kohat district for a week due to increasing coronavirus cases. Officials said the District Covid-19 Surveillance Committee had recommended the closure of Working Folks Grammar High School for Female, Bannu road, Government Girls High Secondary School No 1 Kohat, Government High School Akhorwal, Government High Secondary School Dhadoda, Government Girls High School College, Abadi Kohat, Government Higher Secondary School for Boys Gambut and Nursing School, Kohat Development Authority.

As per the directives of the health department, the corona positive cases were advised to quarantine themselves at home or contact the isolation ward at District Headquarters Hospital. The district administration also directed the SHOs of all police stations to keep the movement restricted in corona affected areas, while the District Education Office was directed to inform the principals of all schools to allow entry of only vaccinated officials in school premises.

Meanwhile, two government colleges were closed due to coronavirus cases in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber districts. According to Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, two colleges, one each for males and females, have been closed for seven days.

Mansoor Arshad added that the said colleges have been closed on the recommendation of health department officials. Mansoor Arshad said all possible steps were being taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in Khyber district.