IWMB’s team fails to find leopard cubs

Islamabad: A team of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has come back to Islamabad without finding the cubs of the dead leopardess after a thorough search for the last few days in Muzaffarabad.

According to the details, the team members found pugmarks of the cubs at different locations but despite consistent efforts, they failed to get hands-on with them for their protection against predators and poachers. They placed camera traps at various points in and around the villages where pugmarks were found during the search.

One of the camera traps captured some images but it was not clear whether it was a cub or any other wild animal. The team members gave a briefing to officials of the AJK Wildlife Department . The wildlife experts have opined that the cubs may have gone up to the mountains to take refuge.