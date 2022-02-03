Thunderstorms in some areas predicted

LAHORE: Met officials have said a westerly wave was affecting upper/central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday (today). They predicted rain-wind/ thunderstorm (with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm) was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. They predicted that windstorm/dust raising winds were expected in coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi, coastal belt, central parts of Balochistan.