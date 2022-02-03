 
close
Thursday February 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two hurt in Lahore roadside accident

By Our Correspondent
February 03, 2022


LAHORE: Two persons were injured after a carry van and a mini truck collided with each other near Jubilee Town on Wednesday. 

The victims identified as Rafay Amir and Ali Yar Muhammad were riding a vehicle and driving towards Jubilee Town from Azmir Town. 

Comments