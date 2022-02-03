FPA levy Marble industry in Buner goes on strike

DAGGAR: Marble and Mines Industries Association on Wednesday announced protest against the imposition of the Fuel Price Adjustment surcharge in the electricity bills.

Speaking at a press conference, president of the association Khursheed Khan, general secretary Mosa Khan and others asked the government to withdraw the collection of the tax. They said the collection of the Fuel Price Adjustment levy was unjust, adding that they would stage a sit-in in Islamabad if the government did not stop collecting the tax.

“We would be compelled to close down our units if the government did not withdraw the collection of Fuel Price Adjustment surcharge. They said that the closure of the marble factories would render hundreds of people jobless.

The closure of the marble factories, they said, would also deprive the government of revenue collection. The government, they said, was taking steps to compel them to close down the units.