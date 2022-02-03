Covid-19 claims nine more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed nine more lives in Sindh, mostly in Karachi during the last 24 hours, while 430 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of which the condition of 292 patients was stated to be critical and 37 were on the life support, officials said on Wednesday.

“As many as nine more patients with coronavirus infection died overnight in Sindh, including seven in Karachi, raising the death toll up to 7,849 while 1,350 new cases emerged, when 14,108 tests were conducted”, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 briefing. He said with nine more deaths added the toll to reach 7,849 in Sindh and it constituted 1.5 percent mortality rate, while 14,108 samples were tested, in which 1,350 cases were detected that constituted 9.6 percent of current detection rate. So far 7,606,765 tests have been conducted against which 543,515 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.1 percent or 489,823 patients have recovered, including 911 overnight, he added.

The CM said currently 45,843 patients were under treatment; of them 45,374 were in home isolation, 39 at isolation centers and 430 at different hospitals, adding that the condition of 292 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to the ventilators.

According to him, out of 1,350 new cases 882 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics 360 East Karachi, South Karachi 284, Hyderabad 197, Central Karachi 97, Korangi 76, Malir 39, West Karachi 31, Sujawal 27, Jamshoro 23, Sukkur 21, Mirpurkhas 20, Tando Muhammad Khan 19, Matiari 17, Tharparkar and Umarkot 16 each, Larkano 14, Jacobabad 12, Kashmore 11, Thatto, Sanghar and Ghotki 10 each, Badin, Shikarpur and Khairpur 8 each, Tando Allahyar 7, Nawab Shah 4, Dadu and Qambar 2 each new Covid-19 cases were reported.

On the other hand, 509,960 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in Sindh during last 24 hours, he said so far so 35,087,198 or 64.23 percent people have been inoculated till February 1, 2022 in the province. On the occasion, the CM urged the people to take necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.