Jury of 12 takes oath in Altaf Hussain’s terror incitement trial

LONDON: A 12-member jury has taken oath ahead of the start of Altaf Hussain’s incitement of terrorism case at the Kingston Crown Court.

Before Justice May at the court, the jury took oath of their obligations in the case. The MQM founder and leader, Altaf Hussain, was in the court when the court read out to the jury what the prosecution’s case against Altaf Hussain was. The jury members were told that Altaf Hussain, 69, has been charged under the Terrorism Act 2006 on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007. The court told the jury that Altaf Hussain, the defendant, denies the charge of inciting terrorist act. The jury was retired for the day after taking oath and hearing about the nature of the charge. The judge said that the case is likely to go on till 25th of February 2020.

Hussain’s legal team had previously said that he was upset and agitated at the way three major news channels had censored his speeches and didn’t provide him coverage prior to the 16 August 2016 address. Hussain’s lawyers have said that the MQM founder had made the speech only for “political purposes”, didn’t encourage terrorism and didn’t mean to do anything violent, damage properties, intimidate opponents or any state institution or media houses.

The UK authorities launched the investigations into the matter after an FIR was lodged in Karachi naming the MQM leader as the alleged instigator of riots that followed his speech. Hussain was arrested on 11 June 2019 on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007. He was released on bail and subsequently charged in October 2019.

To maintain fairness and ensure justice is done, members of the jury take oath and give undertakings that they will not seek to know anything about the defendant through media and will focus on only what’s disclosed inside the courtroom by the prosecution and the defendant. Throughout the court proceedings, the court reminds the jury of their obligations and the terms of the oath.