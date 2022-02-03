Govt fears Feb 27 long march: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday raised a question on a recent survey according to which 52 percent respondents are of the firm belief that the PPP has struck a deal with the establishment, saying a campaign is being launched against the party fearing its scheduled long march of February 27.

“A survey has been brought in which a vicious attempt has been made against the PPP. It should be informed that how many people have been asked questions and where the funding for this survey has come from,” said PPP Parliamentarians Deputy Information Secretary Senator Palwasha Khan while addressing a press conference with the party’s media coordinator Nazir Dhoki here on Wednesday.

Senator Palwasha Khan, while criticising the speech of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Senate in which he targeted Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, said instead of talking about the performance of his ministry, the foreign minister used unparliamentary language which showed his frustrations.

“Through the Tuesday's speech in the Senate, its seems that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was presenting his CV to Nawaz Sharif,” she said, adding Qureshi was elected councillor due to Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in the past and was expelled from the PPP for hatching conspiracies.

“We ask them what were the reasons that Kashmir got out of hand and went to Modi. Is this the way to fight the case of Kashmir,” she said. She questioned that will the foreign minister tell why the CPEC project has been on the verge of collapse. “You did everything to please the United States but they did not make a single phone call,” she said, adding that there was a big difference between diplomacy and sycophancy.

She accused the foreign minister of facilitating Indian spy Kulbhushan. She said the prices of daily use items have increased further in the markets as well as Utility Stores. Palwasha Khan said “the SBP Bill was part of an international conspiracy, as they have an eye on our nuclear assets but we will protect them.”

In response to a question, she said the PPP is never afraid of criticism but there is a big difference between criticism and humiliation. “The chairman Senate should have given Yusuf Raza Gilani a chance to respond,” she said, adding the party and its allies have full confidence in Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani.