Exchequer faces Rs1.3 bn loss over concessional wheat sale, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee, while expressing concern over the acute shortage of fertilizer in the country and the difficulties faced by the farmers, directed the federal government to ensure the supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers at fixed prices and to stop its smuggling.

The Public Accounts Committee was also informed that wheat was provided to the Pakistan Poultry Association at a lower rate, causing a loss of Rs1.315 billion (1,315 million) to the national exchequer. The Wednesday's meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was chaired by Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in which the audit paras related to the Ministry of National Food Security for the financial year 2019-20 were examined.

While discussing the shortage of fertiliser, Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain said that urea was being sold in black all over the country including Punjab, and farmers were forced to purchase it at higher prices. PAC member Khawaja Muhammad Asif said urea was being smuggled to Afghanistan through Balochistan. He said sugar, wheat, and fertilizers mafias are active all over the country unchecked and minting billions of rupees. He deplored the farmers are not benefiting from any concessional rates at which the fertilizer companies get gas, which is multiplying the assets of fertilizer companies to trillions of rupees. He also charged money laundering was taking place in importing wheat and other sectors during the tenure of this government. He said as a result, the area under wheat cultivation in the country has decreased. PAC member Riaz Fatyana said that it was necessary to formulate procedures for the distribution of urea fertilizer.

Briefing the PAC, secretary National Food Security said urea shortage is due to Rabi crop and one lakh tonnes of urea was being imported from China to meet the shortage. He said the area under wheat in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decreased but there is no reduction in Punjab. He said that urea fertilizer was being smuggled from Pakistan due to its low prices. He told the committee he was in contact with Chief Secretary Punjab over the situation. He said the global prices of DAP fertilizer have increased and its alternative was being explored. He said the production of urea was sufficient and FIRs have been registered against government employees causing urea shortage. “Urea shortage was reported in December and January but now its production and supply have improved,” he told the committee.

While contesting the claims of secretary food security, the Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain said a top official of Punjab told him that he had purchased urea in black. “The bureaucracy directs urea supply to certain places,” he said adding if urea production is adequate, then why it was being imported from China. He said there was no fertilizer in the country for the whole season and even he was compelled to buy fertilizer in black. The Auditor General Pakistan said he also had to purchase fertilizer in black like the others. Agreeing with the situation, the secretary of the Ministry of Food said due to lack of fertilizer, his brother had to purchase fertilizer in black. Criticising the influentials for getting urea despite the countrywide crisis, PAC member Khawaja Shiraz said, on the one hand, the MNAs manage to get 50, 50 sacks on just a phone call, while the government machinery on the other hand is earning black money. "Against this backdrop what purpose would be served by parliamentary debate on the issue,” he remarked.

In the meanwhile, the audit officials told the committee that wheat was provided to the Pakistan Poultry Association at a low price that caused a loss of Rs1.315 billion to the national exchequer. Responding to audit objection, the officials of the Ministry of Food Security told the committee that it was the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee at a time when wheat was in sufficient quantity. Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain questioned how could an order be given to supply wheat at a lower price.

MNA Munaza Hassan said that if Shahid Khaqan Abbassi could be questioned on the issue of LNG prices, then those allowing sale of wheat at lower price should also be arrested. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq demanded forming Joint Investigation Team on this issue and added NAB should also look into the issue. Khawaja Asif remarked how could you trust NAB and FIA, both of which have been compromised. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked if anyone from the opposition had taken this decision, he would have been in jail by now. Another member Ibrahim Khan questioned if there was surplus wheat, then why it was imported.