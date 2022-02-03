CDA to establish health centre in I-9

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will set up a health care centre in Sector I-9/1 to provide better health facilities to residents of the federal capital.
The comparatively low-come population of sectors I-9 and I-10 would be able to benefit from the health care centre to be equipped with the latest facilities. An official of CDA said the civic body has allocated Rs66 million for centre which will have services of qualified medical staff. The authority has also issued tenders for the project to be completed in the next few months.
