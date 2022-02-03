PNCA to display Rabia Zuberi’s collection today

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize an art exhibition titled "Forms of Existence"-- a show to pay tribute to a legendary master artist Rabia Zuberi today (Thursday). The show is an amalgamation of drawings, sculptures, and paintings from the National Art Gallery’s permanent collection.

The senior officials of the Visual Arts Division, PNCA told APP that the show will be on display till February 10, 2022. COVID SOPS will be strictly followed at the premises of display.

Rabia Zuberi, sometimes referred to in Pakistan as Queen Mother of Arts, was a sculptor, painter, former chairperson of the Pakistan Arts Council, teacher, and Pakistan’s first woman sculptor. Some of her drawings include Dupatta, Quest for Peace, and some sculptures titled "Peace Message from the Progressive World and Peace Message" which were acquired by the National Art Gallery, Pakistan during an exhibition in 2003.

In 2010, the government awarded her the Pride of Performance in recognition of her paintings, depicting an orphan with a visage.

Her life is covered in a book titled ‘Rabia Zuberi: Life and Wor’ which was published in 2009. Her career was covered in a book titled "Unveiling the Visible: Lives and Works of Women Artists of Pakistan" which was published in 2002.