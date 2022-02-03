People throng nurseries ahead of spring season

Islamabad : Dwellers of the federal capital are thronging nurseries to buy plants, seedlings of flowers and citric fruits, and grass to enhance the beauty of their flowers beds, lawns, gardens, terraces, and rooftops in the upcoming spring season.

Spring season starts from February in Pakistan and is considered as one of the most ideal weather for growing fruits like peach, apricot, apple, pomegranate, and flowers of rose, jasmine, petunia, peony, and osteospermum, said a nurseryman at the largest plant market of Islamabad located in Sector H-9.

He said the sale and purchase of plants grew manifold in the spring season that eventually boosted their businesses.

“Demand of indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, bulbs has been tremendously increased and surprisingly youth is taking a keen interest not only in traditional gardening but in kitchen gardening as well,” he noted.

Another shopkeeper said fruits plants of peach and apricot were in high demand this year and new research-based citric fruit seedling became famous in citizens as it was easy to grow at homes as well.

“Quality seedling can provide citric fruits like lemon, orange, lime, pink and white grapefruit in pots within a couple of years,” he said.

Aansa Shabbir, a grass lover said that she maintained a large lawn at her home and she replanted new grass every spring season as the atmosphere provided unbelievable growth and lush green colour to grass.

“In Pakistan many types of grass are available, and I have experienced that when it comes to velvety look and smoothness nothing is better than Korean grass,” she said.

Umar Zaman, a plant buyer at the nursery said he was in love with flowers since childhood and did wait a whole year for February so that he could add more flowers, colours, and pots in his house.

“Colours provide serenity and I grow 50 different types of flowers, shrubs, and herbaceous every spring season to enhance the beauty of our home,” he added.