Police and hydra-headed insurgencies

Islamabad : The police are rated low in South Asian countries as an effective force to counter insurgency in any circumstances but in Pakistan, there is a strong counter-narrative, as thousands of police personnel have sacrificed their lives during the battle against anti-state elements and they would always be alive in the annals of history as martyrs.

Notwithstanding, in Pakistan, an understaffed and underequipped police force is increasingly called on to manage rising insecurity and militant violence. For the reason, that it is not in the priority catalogue of the government to strengthen the police and to properly equip the force, keeping in view of hydra-headed insurgency, they are facing.

An effective police force is critical to countering insurgency. How one can evaluate the obstacles to upgrading the existing police system and recommend traditional and innovative reform options, including major restructuring of the total civilian law enforcement infrastructure, without which the police force cannot be effectively improved, when the viable strength of the federal capital police is one-third of the required for to maintain law and order.

Efficient, well-functioning police service is imperative to counterinsurgency as well as counterterrorism efforts in Pakistan, now and in the future. At the same time, the police force must also address rising crime rates and a deteriorating law-and-order situation, among many other tasks. The capacity of the Pakistan Police Service to deliver on all these fronts is severely diminished by political manipulation, the lack of forensic services, inadequate training and equipment, corruption, and weaknesses in the judicial sphere. Disconnect and lack of coordination between numerous kinds of policing and intelligence organisations are major hurdles on the path leading to collective strategizing. Upgrading the existing police system as the central law enforcement institution in the country cannot occur in isolation, however. Instead, it must be part of an overarching restructuring of the total law enforcement infrastructure, including a reform of the criminal justice system and the stripping of politically motivated amendments from the Police Act of 2002. Both traditional and innovative reforms would be expected to bear fruit in this arena. With a high degree of public consensus on the need for far-reaching law enforcement reforms in Pakistan, there is political space to make tough, reform-oriented choices. Pro-reform circles within the police are also gaining strength.

Terrorists understand well that the military and the police are their most important enemies. The changing tactics and targets of the various terrorist groups operating in the country pose a daunting challenge to a police force with limited resources, poor training, and inadequate equipment. Pakistan’s civilian law enforcement structure has failed to develop any systematic and advanced counterterrorism strategy owing to the lack of modern investigative tools, requisite skills, and incentives. For the same reasons, it is no surprise that the rate of crimes not associated with terrorism has also jumped in recent years. Law and order duties and VIP protection responsibilities consume a significant chunk of police resources as well.

The lack of forensic support further diminishes police effectiveness and capacity to deliver. Corruption, nepotism, and political manipulation are rampant; they damage police integrity, credibility, and public image. An additional impediment to criminal law enforcement is the ineptitude of Pakistan’s judicial sector. Police capacity building is critical for tackling terrorism and controlling insurgency-infected areas.

With the increasing insecurity and instability in the country, the government of Pakistan must consider making major changes to the structures of the police and other law enforcement agencies and the synchronisation mechanisms these various entities use in their counterterrorism efforts.

Before reform measures can be considered, a clear understanding of the present status of the law enforcement structure is vital. There are two sets of law enforcement organisations in Pakistan: those that operate under the federal government and the provincial police force. Nineteen major organisations operate directly under the federal government dealing with a variety of law enforcement responsibilities and answering to different authorities.