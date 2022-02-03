2 COVID-19 deaths, 737 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a day has dropped down to below 800 after two weeks and an almost similar downward trend in the positivity rate of the infection has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as below 10 per cent in the region after two weeks however the illness has claimed another two lives from the region, all from ICT. In the last 24 hours, as many as 737 new patients have been reported from ICT and the Rawalpindi district.

It is important that less than 800 cases in a day were reported from the twin cities on January 18 when the positivity rate of the infection was around nine per cent in the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 575 individuals have tested positive for COVID19 against 6,593 tests conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 8.72 per cent. The slightly lower numbers can be an artifact of processes. We may wait for a few more days to see the trend. For us, the percentage and numbers are still high, he said.

He added that taking each and every minute as an opportunity to save precious lives, our teams are committed to ensuring the safety of everyone around.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that the death of another two patients from the region has taken death toll to 2,224 while after confirmation of 737 new patients positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients so far registered from the region has got to 170,374.

In the last 24 hours, two more patients who died of COVID-19 from ICT took the death toll from the federal capital to 982 while confirmation of 575 patients positive for COVID-19 from ICT took the tally to 129,004 of which 113,070 patients belonging to the federal capital had achieved a cure. The number of active cases from ICT has been recorded as 14,952 on Wednesday after the recovery of 764 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the virus has not claimed any life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours from where a total of 1242 patients have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 while confirmation of 162 new cases from the district took the tally to 28,344. It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the district has been recorded as 9.58 per cent.

To date, a total of 37,432 patients from the district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the infection belonging to Rawalpindi was recorded as 2,696 on Wednesday of which 65 patients were hospitalized in the district and 2,631 patients were in home isolation.