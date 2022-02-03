Ashrafi, Dar discuss Kamyab Jawan programme

Islamabad : Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday to discuss 'Kamyab Jawan' initiatives.
Tahir Ashrafi lauded the efforts of Usman Dar for successfully implementing the Kamyab Jawan Programme and its remarkable achievement.
Usman Dar said under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, high-tech labs will be set up in madrassas to provide technical education to its students. Under the 'Skills for All' programme, scholarships will be provided to Madrassa students for various training courses in traditional and high-teach trades, he added.
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority will set up a health care centre in Sector I-9/1 to provide better...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts would organize an art exhibition titled "Forms of Existence"-- a...
Islamabad : A team of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has come back to Islamabad without finding the cubs of the...
Islamabad : Dwellers of the federal capital are thronging nurseries to buy plants, seedlings of flowers and citric...
Islamabad : The police are rated low in South Asian countries as an effective force to counter insurgency in any...
Islamabad : A consultative workshop was held here Wednesday under the umbrella of Ehsaas to approve the research...
Comments