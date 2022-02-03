Ashrafi, Dar discuss Kamyab Jawan programme

Islamabad : Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday to discuss 'Kamyab Jawan' initiatives.

Tahir Ashrafi lauded the efforts of Usman Dar for successfully implementing the Kamyab Jawan Programme and its remarkable achievement.

Usman Dar said under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, high-tech labs will be set up in madrassas to provide technical education to its students. Under the 'Skills for All' programme, scholarships will be provided to Madrassa students for various training courses in traditional and high-teach trades, he added.