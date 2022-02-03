Over-the-counter sale of corona test kits okayed

Islamabad : The national drug regulator has allowed the sale of coronavirus testing kits over the counter hoping the initiative will help stem the spread of infection amid the detection of more and more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The kit, which will enable people to test themselves for the virus at home, will be available at pharmacies across the country for Rs400-Rs600, says notification of the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan.

The development comes amid high coronavirus incidence in the country. With a positivity rate of below 10 per cent, 29 people lost life to the virus and 5,327 got infected with it during the last 24 hours.

“Rapid antigen tests are used to identify people that currently have coronavirus. It is one of the simplest and quickest ways to test for COVID-19,” the DRAP notification said.

According to the regulator, the COVID-19 test can be easily performed on that kit by the people and the sample required for such tests include nasal swab or saliva specimen.

“Self-testing is one of the risk reduction strategies to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and therefore, the sale of such OTC devices are allowed at pharmacies/medical stores,” it said in the notification.

The DRAP officials believe that the availability of coronavirus testing kits over the counter will help contain the infection when the country has witnessed an uptick in its incidence and the government is advocating vaccination and booster dose to fight the more contagious Omicron variant amid its flare-ups. They told 'The News' that the initiative was indirectly meant to increase people's access to better healthcare.

The officials insisted that the low-cost kit would encourage more and more people into getting tested for COVID-19 and taking steps at their end to prevent the spread of the virus.