Al Khidmat Foundation to set up home for Afghan orphans

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Humanitarian Assistance Society (HAS), a leading Afghan welfare organisation, for the establishment of Aghosh Home for the sponsorship of orphans in Afghanistan.

Initially, an Aghosh Home will be set up to support 150 orphans. The MoU signing ceremony was held at Al Khidmat Complex, in which Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Senior Vice President AKFP, and Dr. Haroon Khatibi, Chairman HAS Afghanistan signed the MoU. Secretary General Al-Khidmat Foundation Shahid Iqbal, Vice President and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region Khalid Waqas, Executive Director Khubaib Bilal, Noorul Wahid Jadoon, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The AKFP had already established centers for Syrian orphan children in the border town of Gaziantep, Turkey. There are 1414 children living in these Aghosh Homes where they are provided accommodation, food, health, and education as well as a conducive environment for mental and physical development.