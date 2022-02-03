Gang of bike lifters busted

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police busted a two-member gang of motorcycle lifters on Wednesday and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested accused have been identified as Bilal alias Bali and Hamayun. Police registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police teams and congratulated SHO Race Course for arresting lifter. SP said that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

The accused of robbing innocent citizens at gunpoint would not escape the grip of law, he added.