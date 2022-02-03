Door-to-door corona vaccination drive begins

PESHAWAR: Door-to-door corona vaccination was launched in the plain areas from February 1 to achieve vaccination targets, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A handout said the vaccination campaign in the snow-bounded areas would be launched in March. Speaking at a meeting through a video link about Covid-19 vaccination and spread of the Omicron variant, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash said the people should get vaccinated and follow standard operating procedures due to the surge in Omicron cases of the virus.

Secretary Health Department, Secretary Home, Secretary Transport, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Secretary Higher Education, all Divisional Commissioners, Focal Person National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre EOC, Director General Health and deputy commissioners of all districts attended the meeting. The chief secretary directed the attendees that door-to-door vaccination campaign should be made a success by using all resources. He said that there would be no compromise on the success of the vaccination campaign.