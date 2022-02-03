Work on interest-free loans to SMEs be expedited: CM aide

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim said on Wednesday that the provincial government had launched a special package for the development and promotion of small and medium enterprises in the province.

“Work on providing interest-free loans to small and medium enterprises should be expedited so that the SMEs sector should be developed,” said Abdul Karim while presiding over a meeting. The meeting was attended by MD TEVTA, Bank of Khyber, Minerals Department and representative of Finance Department.

Various issues related to the provision of interest-free loans were discussed and it was emphasised to ensure its provision as soon as possible. He also informed the meeting that the scheme worth Rs10 billion of the provincial government and SBP had already been approved by the provincial cabinet, which would provide interest-free loans of Rs1 million to Rs20 million to develop the SMEs sector and install new and modern machinery to make it exportable.

Abdul Karim also stressed that the provincial minerals sector should take full advantage of the project and switch over to mechanised mining as a large amount of marble is lost in traditional methods.

Installation of modern machinery will significantly increase the growth and development of the mines and minerals industry, which will create industrial and commercial activities as well as employment opportunities in the province.