Traders protest FPA levy recovery

BATKHELA: The Muttahida Traders Union Batkhela here on Wednesday staged a protest against the imposition of the Fuel Price Adjustment surcharge in the electricity bills.

The protesters asked the government to withdraw the levy or else the traders in Malakand would go on shutdown strike. The protest was staged on the call of Malakand Traders Union against the imposition of the Fuel Price Adjustment in the electricity bills.

The traders and people from Sakhakot, Thana, Baizai, Totakan, Dargai and other places brought out a protest rally and marched toward the bus stand in Batkhela.

The representatives of the traders, including Zawar Khan, Mohammad Nawaz Khan, Sultan Yousaf, Wakeel Ahmad, Malik Riaz and others criticised the government for the collection of the Fuel Price Adjustment surcharge in the electricity bills.

They said the traders would extend the protest to other parts of Malakand division if the government did not withdraw the tax. The traders said that the people were already facing price-hike and unemployment due to the flawed policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The government, they said, had also exempted Malakand division from all sorts of taxes for five years, therefore, the collection of the Fuel Price Adjustment levy was sheer injustice.