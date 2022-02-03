Sanitation services employees stage protest

MARDAN: Hundreds of employees of Water and Sanitation Services Company, Mardan staged a protest rally outside Mardan press club in favor of their demands.

The protest rally, organised by the United Workers Union and TMA Employees Union, was led by president Munir Khan, Farhad Mohammad Khel, Suleman Hoti, Akhtar Muner, patron-in-chief Abdul Hakeem Khan, president WSSCM Employees Union Waseem Bacha, Rahim Shah and other office-bearers.

The protesters while carrying banners and placards chanted slogans in support of their demands and blamed the WSSCM administration for denying them their due rights. They also announced to continue the protest till acceptance of their demands.

Addressing the rally, speakers said that WSSCM administration should follow the 25 percent son quota, water bills should be forfeited for the employees of TMA and WSSCM, free load should be provided to the employees of WSSCM and deduction be stopped from employees’ salaries, and funds be set aside for payment of Umrah of employees.

The speakers warned that if their demands weren’t fulfilled within three days, they would start a boycott of their duties and the WSSCM administration would be responsible for it. Newly elected mayor of Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, also joined the protest rally of the employees.

Addressing the rally, Himayatullah Mayar assured that he would support the employees in the struggle for their rights. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.