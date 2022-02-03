Nowshera hospital BoG allowed to work

PESHAWAR: The government has decided to allow the existing Board of Governors (BoG) of the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera, a tertiary care hospital of Now Medical College, to continue its work.

However, it was decided not to reinstate four members of the board who had failed to sustain the alleged political pressure of the Nowshera-based political family, affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and defend interests of the public sector hospital and stand with other members of the BoG and stand on merit. The four members who had resigned included Malik Aftab, Anjum Khattak, Prof Dr Irshad Khattak, and Dr Tahir.

According to the insiders, some influential people had attempted to use their influence and reinstate their membership but they could not succeed due to resistance from other powerful circles. They had been allegedly included in the board by the political figure of Nowshera to serve his interests. The role of the other three members who took a stand on merit and vowed to serve the interests of the institution was appreciated.

They included Shahab Khattak, Dr Humaira Gilani and Prof Dr Nurul Iman. According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cousin and the architect of health reforms, Prof Dr Nausherwan Burki, were also standing behind these three members and were happy with their commitment and merit-based recruitment. The government will now appoint four new members to work with the existing BoG.

Some people were not happy with the merit-based decisions of the board and they suspended services in the hospital to force the government to replace the entire BoG. However, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan took timely notice of patients’ sufferings and directed relevant authorities to immediately stop the protest and restore services. It was learnt later that some people recruited illegally in the hospital and its medical college and removed by the present board, were behind the protest and creating a crisis to force the government to replace the BoG.