 
close
Thursday February 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two students groups clash at ICU

By Bureau report
February 03, 2022

PESHAWAR: Two groups of students clashed on the campus of Islamia College University on Wednesday.

There were reports that one student was injured in the firing after a verbal clash and fist fighting. The officials of the Peshawar Police, however, said the two groups clashed after which police arrived at the spot. He said the situation was under control and no one was injured.

Comments