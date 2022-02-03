Law sought to contain thalassemia spread

PESHAWAR: The participants of a function on Wednesday suggested solid steps and planning by the government along with effective legislation to stop the thalassemia spread.
The speakers expressed concern over the rising cases of thalassemia, a blood-related disorder. The Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion and Hematological Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said controlling the thalassemia spread was impossible without awareness-raising among the people and instant and concrete measures by the government.
He said practical steps by the government were a must to put brakes on blood-related disorders. “The government should carry out legislation to protect our coming generations from thalassemia,” said the Frontier Foundation chief.
The Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, Director Project Laiba Fayyaz, Farooq Mohmand and others spoke on the occasion as well. The speakers enumerated the efforts being made by the Frontier Foundation to ensure facilities for the thalassemia-hit children.
