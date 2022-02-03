HMC limits OPD patients amid rising in Covid-19 cases

PESHAWAR: The administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has decided to reduce the number of patients coming to the outpatient department (OPDs) from 2800 to 1960 per day.

Medical Director Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar said on Wednesday that the decision was taken keeping in view the high rise of Covid-19 cases.

The cut in the OPD service will be applicable till February 11. He said that a significant proportion of hospital staff members were affected by the virus due to which OPD numbers were being restricted to 70% of the daily visits.

To facilitate the COVID-19 patients, the MTI-HMC has also established a dedicated OPD at the hospital entrance. Whereas Covid-19 vaccination has been made mandatory for the public to avail any facility at the hospital including strict compliance to Corona SOPs.

“We have recently crossed the 0.2 million vaccination target and have 200 beds reserved for Covid-19 care in our efforts to have better control of the Covid-19 fifth wave. This decision to limit OPD to 70% has been taken to control the spread of the virus, added Prof Dr. Shehzad Akbar.