Drive against professional beggars ends in failure

PESHAWAR: A drive launched against professional beggars in the provincial capital has proved to be a complete failure as thousands of more alms-seekers could be seen all over the city.

Apart from the professional beggars, the number of deserving people begging in the streets has also increased due to inflation and joblessness in recent years.

The district administration, police and the Social Welfare Department launched the drive last year in view of rising complaints against the professional beggars and their mafias.

However, the number of beggars has increased in recent months instead of bringing an end to this practice.

A source said that homework was not done before launching the drive and that was why majority of the arrested beggars were released shortly for lack of serious charges against them.

The government also lacks facilities to rehabilitate the beggars and the drug addicts.

A source said that hardly 100 people could be accommodated in a government-run drug rehabilitation centre or a shelter home.

The officials argue they have shifted a large number of drug addicts and beggars to the government facilities in the last one year.

“As many as 2001 beggars have been shifted and rehabilitated in Darul Kifala from December 2020 till first week of January 2022. Besides, 957 drug addicts were rehabilitated in another government facility during the period,” district social Welfare officer Younas Afridi told The News.

He added the department moved a large number of people to the shelter homes who needed rehabilitation, treatment as well as to reunited with their families.

Thousands of men, women, children and elderly people have flooded various parts of the provincial capital to seek alms. Though there are a large number of professional beggars, scores are those who cannot find means to feed their families and arrange for other expanses.

There were reports that Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch were approached to collect data of beggars and individuals in Peshawar so arrangements can be made for their rehabilitation and welfare while action can be taken against the criminals and mafias within their ranks.

According to some reports, at least 21 gangs and 1321 beggars were identified to be involved in the practice in different parts of the provincial capital. Some of these beggars were said to be earning a hefty amount every month without doing any hard work.

The real number of those begging in the streets, however, is many times higher than the number reported recently.

A large number of children, young and teenage girls are among the beggars, who are more vulnerable to child abuse as well as different kinds of crimes and harassment.

Mostly children are made to beg as people give more alms to them. Some of the minors are intoxicated and laid on roads while their parents ask for financial support to arrange for their medicines.

Among the children, many directly beg money while others pose to be selling cheap items to win sympathies of the people who pay them more even without buying anything from them.

“There are a large number of genuinely deserving and orphan kids who have no financial support and have to run their kitchen instead of going to school. The professional ones are depriving these deserving people of their right if someone wants to help them,” a local Arif Mohammad said.

He added the government and its departments should address the issue by making arrangements for the rehabilitation and support of the deserving ones.

He said the government should help impart skills to them and ensure they attended schools besides protecting the young girls and women from harassment.

He said that legal action should be taken against parents or mafias forcing the children to beg.

A large number of drug addicts are also among the beggars disowned by their families. They have to spend the nights on roads, under bridges, footpaths, parks and other open places.

When someone visits the city, he or she can see beggars in main trade centres, outside restaurants and shops, on the streets and visiting houses and offices every day.

Many of those begging for alms irritate families and individuals when they encounter them outside restaurants, departmental stores and markets with some of them pushing and others abusing them publicly.

An official said that a large number of professional beggars were arrested and cases lodged against them after administration and police kicked off operations against them.