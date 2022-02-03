20,000 saplings to be planted on GIK campus

SWABI: About 20,000 saplings would be planted on the 304 acres campus of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology in the current tree plantation season.

“The purpose of the move is to make the campus lush green and pollution-free,” Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of the institute, told a ceremony after launching the spring plantation drive at the campus on Wednesday.

Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (administration and Finance), Prof Dr Wasim Ahmed Khan, Pro-Rector, (Academics), deans of various faculties, heads of departments, and other officials of the institute also attended the ceremony.

The Institute Horticulture Department has made all arrangements and vowed to continue plantation during the current season.

Speaking in the ceremony, Prof Khalid said: “In the current spring plantation we have planned to plant 20,000 saplings of different kinds in the campus. The Horticulture Department staff should complete the task.” “It is our responsibility to play our due role in creating a healthy environment in the campus and there is no dearth of area,” he added.