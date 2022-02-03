HU’s Media Studies Dept sealed after Covid-19 cases

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed the Hazara University’s Communication and Media Studies Department after many students and faculty members were tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Health Department had tested many students and faculty members of the Communication and Media Studies Department Covid-19 positive following which the district administration sealed it. “The entire university, except the Communication and Media Studies Department, is open for the regular educational and other routine activities,” Mohammad Shahid, the spokesman for the university, said.

He added that the sealed department would be reopened for the regular studies and examinations scheduled to be started from February 7. A notification issued by the district administration said that police were deployed at the sealed department and teshil municipal administration of Tehsil Municipal Administration Baffa-Pakhal was directed to carry out the disinfection and chlorination process to control the further spread of the coronavirus at the campus.