KP get fourth consecutive win in U13 cricket

LAHORE: Akbar Ali with excellent batting and Junaid Khan with fine bowling steered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their fourth consecutive victory in the Junior Under 13 tournament.

Three matches in the National U13 One-Day Tournament (30 overs) were played on Wednesday with Central Punjab, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeating Balochistan, Sindh and Southern Punjab, respectively.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Arham Danish’s 3 for 8 guided Central Punjab to a nine-wicket over Balochistan.