Daryl Mitchell wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

DUBAI: Daryl Mitchell has won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for 2021, the game’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell refused a single at a crucial stage of the run chase against England in the T20 worldcup semifinal last year in November.

New Zealand needed 34 to win off 18 deliveries when the incident occurred. Adil Rashid tried to stop the ball on his follow-through after James Neesham had hit the ball slightly wide of the bowler. However, with Rashid colliding with the non-striker Mitchell, the New Zealander refused to take a single as he felt he was in the bowler’s way and eventually sent back Neesham.

Mitchell is the fourth New Zealand player to have received this award after Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson.