Changes to Australia series schedule likely

KARACHI: Some changes are expected to be made to the series schedule between Pakistan and Australia to be held in March and April.

According to sources it is expected that the three-match Test series will begin from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with the first Test. Sources said that Australia wants to play their first Test in Rawalpindi.

Sources said that the alteration in schedule was likely to be announced soon.

As per original schedule, the first Test is to be held here at the National Stadium from March 3-7, the second at the Pindi Stadium from March 12-16, and the third at Gaddafi Stadium from March 21-25.

If changes are made then Karachi will host the second Test from March 12-16.

The three-match series is part of the World Test Championship. The two teams will also play three ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 29 and 31 and April 2. The one-off T20I will be held at Lahore on April 5. This will be after 24 years that Australia will tour Pakistan.