Sport begins at Beijing Olympics under shadow of Covid, rights fears

BEIJING: Curling got the Beijing Winter Olympics under way on Wednesday in front of a smattering of spectators as China tried to move on from the diplomatic boycotts and Covid fears that have dogged the lead-up to the Games.

The Olympics do not officially launch until Friday’s opening ceremony but the action began with mixed doubles curling at the “Ice Cube” — known as the “Water Cube” when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Games — in front of a limited number of masked fans.

China barred overseas fans because of the pandemic but some spectators will be invited to attend and organisers say venues could be up to 50 percent full. Arenas were mostly empty at last summer’s pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games to stop the spread of infection.

The build-up to the Beijing Olympics, which will unfold within a huge Covid-secure “bubble”, has been overshadowed by controversies ranging from rights concerns to Peng Shuai and warnings about snooping on competitors by the Chinese government.

Adopting the catchphrase “Together for a shared future”, China, its ruling Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee hope the rancour will be forgotten once the Games get into full swing.

However, there have already been nearly 250 positive Covid cases within the “closed loop” bubble and Dr Brian McCloskey, chairman of the medical expert panel for Beijing 2022, said 11 people had been hospitalised.

“None of those are seriously ill in any way,” he said. It is not known who they are but nearly 3,000 athletes together with thousands of support staff, volunteers and media are cut off from the outside world in the bubble.

When Beijing hosted the 2008 Games, the torch relay took in swathes of China and other countries — where it met protests in places — but this time it will last just three days, ending at the “Bird’s Nest” stadium for the opening ceremony.

Beijing 2022 official Cai Qi said at the start of the relay Wednesday — which will involve more than 1,000 torchbearers and included former NBA star Yao Ming — that he hoped the Games would help “dispel the gloom of the pandemic”.

China, where Covid-19 emerged towards the end of 2019, has pursued a zero-Covid policy nationwide and is taking the same approach at the Olympics.

The highly infectious Omicron variant presents a new challenge, both to the Games and the country, putting already jittery authorities further on edge. Cases in Beijing have been ticking upwards, albeit from a low base number.

The Games will be held in three zones. In addition to downtown Beijing, the two other areas are outside the capital and will rely on artificial snow to cover what would otherwise be brown mountainsides. Environmentalists have voiced concern.

American ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin is chasing a third slalom gold, while Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu is looking to make it a hat-trick of figure-skating Olympic titles.

There will be huge interest in Chloe Kim, the American snowboarder who melted hearts when she won gold aged 17 at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, while Eileen Gu could become the face of the Games.

The 18-year-old grade-A student, born and raised in California, switched from the United States to represent China and is hot favourite in freestyle skiing.