Vince joins Gladiators ahead of United clash

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will get a big boost as seasoned English batsman James Vince is available for selection for their crucial game of the HBL PSL 2022 against Islamabad United here at the National Stadium on Thursday (today).

The match starts at 7:30pm.

Vince on Tuesday night cleared an antigen test and was available for training on Wednesday. “Yes, Vince will be available for tomorrow’s game,” a Gladiators source confirmed to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Vince did not go through isolation as in the recent past he had tested positive and quarantine was not necessary for him, a Gladiators source said.

Vince, a No3 batsman, played his last international T20 game against the West Indies at Bridgetown on January 30, this year. He scored 35-ball 55 in that match which West Indies won by 17 runs.

Jason Roy has also arrived but he is passing through a three-day quarantine. He will join Gladiators most probably for their fifth-round show.

Quetta-Islamabad match will be crucial for both the teams as both need wins at this crucial stage.

Gladiators have not played bad cricket but they will have to raise their fielding where they made a few lapses during their previous three games. Quetta lost their opening match to Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets when their bowling, carrying speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Sohail Tanvir, failed to defend the 191-run target against Zalmi who achieved it with two balls to spare.

In the second game, Quetta conquered Karachi Kings by eight wickets. Quetta chased the 114-run target in the 16th over. In the first two games, opener Ahsan Ali hit 73 and 57, respectively. English rookie batsman Will Smeed scored 97 in the first game against Zalmi.

Quetta lost a close third game to Multan who achieved a six-run victory in the last over when Quetta were folded for 168 while chasing 175. Ben Duckett top-scored with 47 and Iftikhar chipped in with a fiery 30.

Ahsan and Smeed will again be key for Gladiators in today’s game besides Vince who is in top form.

Quetta’s middle order will need to play a role if they are to win matches. Their pace battery has the potential to unsettle the oppositions but Naseem Shah, who rocked Karachi Kings by taking 5-20, will have to show consistency as he was seen conceding runs against Multan.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United are in great form and after winning the first game against Zalmi with nine-wicket margin United played a very close game against Multan on Tuesday night, losing by 20 runs.

Chasing 218, United were folded for 197 in 19.4 overs with skipper Shadab Khan top-scoring with an amazing 91, hitting nine well-timed sixes.

United have depth in batting and they also have such bowlers as Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Marchant de Lange and Shadab Khan.

Their openers Paul Stirling and Alex Hales are in top form and have some pinch-hitters in Asif Ali and wicket-keeper Azam Khan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also adds stability to their batting but the Afghan will need to spend some time at the crease.

Quetta have so far played three matches, won just one while Islamabad United have also one win from two meetings.

So far 13 matches have been played between the two teams with Quetta winning seven and Islamabad six. Here at National Stadium two matches have been conducted between the two teams. Both won one each.

Faisal Afridi and Richard Illingworth will supervise the match while Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee.