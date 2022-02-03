Ministry finally moves on SAG venues

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: With fears of losing the 14th South Asian Games hosting rights, the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) has sought Punjab government’s consent for the selection of venues for the mega event through a letter written the other day.

‘The News’ has reported the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) General Council’s concerns over the delay in convening the Steering Committee and Organising Committee meetings.

The Council the other day expressed fears that Pakistan might lose hosting rights as the National Olympic Committee, the original hosts of the Games, has nothing to share with the participating countries on the venues and expected roadmap. It was in January 2021 — over a year back — that Prime Minister Imran Khan following a briefing held at the PM House gave the go-ahead to organise the event in big cities of Punjab.

In March and April 2021, the POA initiated efforts to select venues for the Games by taking the Punjab Sports Board in confidence. The then DG Punjab Sports Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with POA and federations officials visited all leading cities of Punjab and recommended up-gradation of available sports facilities. These inspection trips were carried out in March and April 2021. Since then, however, there has been no progress and the lack of coordination between the POA and the government has resulted in a stalemate.

The Ministry of IPC the other day finally wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Punjab on the available venues in major cities of the province to determine whether these Games can be hosted according to the plan. “Yes, we have written a letter to the Punjab Government and are soon planning to hold zoom conference to get an update on the available venues in some leading Punjab cities,” a government official said.

He said the Games Steering Committee that is headed by Federal Minister Asad Umer will be convened within the next two weeks. “The letter is written to the provincial government to get an update on venues status,” he said.

When ‘The News’ approached DG Punjab Sports Board Javed Chouhan, he confirmed that Home Secretary had received such a letter. “I took over the reins just three months back but know well that recommendations were finalised by the previous DG Punjab after carrying out extensive trips of these cities almost a year back. I don’t know whether those recommendations that were finalised by joint POA and Punjab Government efforts stand now or we have to make fresh recommendations.”

The DG Punjab Sports Board confirmed that a Zoom meeting is expected to be held on Saturday to discuss these issues.