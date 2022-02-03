Minors at risk

In Pakistan, around 8.9 million people are addicted to drugs, and more than 700 people die each year due to drug overdose. Drugs are sold so openly that they are now, unfortunately, making their way to educational institutions.
There should be a crackdown against drug peddlers, especially those who sell it to children and young adults. The government, along with the media, should spread awareness regarding the dangers of drugs. Moreover, since rehabilitation of addicts is costly, there is a dire need to set up inexpensive treatment and rehabilitation facilities. The civil society too should play its role in helping addicts overcome their addiction.
Ahsan Humayoun Saleem
Islamabad
