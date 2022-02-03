What a waste

On the one hand, the chief minister’s office (CMO) in Punjab claims to have reduced its expenses; on the other hand, the Punjab government is spending Rs210 million on the purchase of 46 luxury vehicles for ministers.

This is a waste of the hard-earned money of taxpayers. This money should have been spent on the welfare of people, not for keeping people loyal to the PTI. The prime minister should intervene in this matter and stop this wasteful expenditure.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu