Nabbing NAB

It has become obvious over the years that NAB has proven completely ineffective. The government should abolish this organisation. It would be more prudent if the judiciary were to create an organisation under its auspices to investigate and prosecute corruption. If not, an independent body could be set up under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate corrupt practices of public officials and then hand over their findings to prosecutors appointed by the judiciary.

There is no denying that corruption happens in every country. However, prudent measures ensure that it does not become a norm. People are caught in a timely manner and brought to the book by a fast-paced justice system. The bottom line is that NAB is just a waste of effort, money, resources and time and our already burdened taxpayers cannot afford a service without any results. The Transparency International (TI) report should be an eye-opener for the government.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada